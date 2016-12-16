 2017 Waxahachie Indians Basketball Broadcast Schedule - KBEC 1390
2017 Waxahachie Indians Basketball Broadcast Schedule

2017 Waxahachie Indians Basketball Broadcast Schedule

OfficialIndianArrowheadLogo

2017 Waxahachie Lady Indians and Running Indians district broadcast schedule

Girls @ 6:30pm Boys@ 8pm

 

TUES 1/3   6:30 & 8:00p Red Oak

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
TUE 1/10   6:30 & 8:00p Mansfield Legacy

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
FRI 1/20   6:30 & 8:00p Lake Ridge

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
TUE 1/24   6:30 & 8:00p Mansfield Summit

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
TUE 1/31   6:30 & 8:00p Midlothian

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
TUE 2/7   6:30 & 8:00p Mansfield Timberview

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
FRI 2/10 8:00p
(Boys only)		 Lancaster

Solis Gym Waxahachie High School

  
     

 

