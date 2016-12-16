2017 Waxahachie Indians Basketball Broadcast Schedule - KBEC 1390

2017 Waxahachie Lady Indians and Running Indians district broadcast schedule
Girls @ 6:30pm Boys@ 8pm
|TUES 1/3 6:30 & 8:00p
|Red Oak
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|TUE 1/10 6:30 & 8:00p
|Mansfield Legacy
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|FRI 1/20 6:30 & 8:00p
|Lake Ridge
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|TUE 1/24 6:30 & 8:00p
|Mansfield Summit
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|TUE 1/31 6:30 & 8:00p
|Midlothian
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|TUE 2/7 6:30 & 8:00p
|Mansfield Timberview
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School
|FRI 2/10 8:00p
(Boys only)
|Lancaster
Solis Gym Waxahachie High School