Waxahachie Indians 2017 Football Broadcast Schedule - KBEC 1390

Pre-Game begins 30 minutes before Kick Off on KBEC 1390AM or online @ KBEC.Com
Aug. 25 Rowlett (Scrimmage) Away TBD
Sept. 1 Garland Lakeview Centennial Home 7:30
Sept. 8 Highland Park Away 7:30
Sept. 15 Ennis Home 7:30
Sept. 22 Mansfield Summit Home 7:30
Sept 29 Red Oak Away 7:30
Oct. 13 Midlothian Home 7:30
Oct. 20 Mansfield Legacy Away 7:30
Oct. 27 Mansfield Timberview Home 7:30
Nov. 3 Lancaster Home 7:30
Nov. 10 Mansfield Lake Ridge Home 7:30
- Homecoming Oct 13
- Pink Out Oct 27
- Senior Night Nov 3