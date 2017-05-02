Waxahachie Indians 2017 Football Broadcast Schedule - KBEC 1390

Pre-Game begins 30 minutes before Kick Off on KBEC 1390AM or online @ KBEC.Com

Aug. 25 Rowlett (Scrimmage) Away TBD

Sept. 1 Garland Lakeview Centennial Home 7:30

Sept. 8 Highland Park Away 7:30

Sept. 15 Ennis Home 7:30

Sept. 22 Mansfield Summit Home 7:30

Sept 29 Red Oak Away 7:30

Oct. 13 Midlothian Home 7:30

Oct. 20 Mansfield Legacy Away 7:30

Oct. 27 Mansfield Timberview Home 7:30

Nov. 3 Lancaster Home 7:30

Nov. 10 Mansfield Lake Ridge Home 7:30