Waxahachie Indians 2017 Football Broadcast Schedule - KBEC 1390

Pre-Game begins 30 minutes before Kick Off on KBEC 1390AM or online @ KBEC.Com

Aug. 25      Rowlett (Scrimmage)                            Away TBD

Sept. 1        Garland Lakeview Centennial           Home 7:30

Sept. 8       Highland Park                                          Away 7:30

Sept. 15     Ennis                                                           Home 7:30

Sept. 22    Mansfield Summit                                 Home 7:30

Sept 29     Red Oak                                                      Away 7:30

Oct. 13      Midlothian                                                Home 7:30

Oct. 20     Mansfield Legacy                                    Away 7:30

Oct. 27     Mansfield Timberview                          Home 7:30

Nov. 3      Lancaster                                                   Home 7:30

Nov. 10   Mansfield Lake Ridge                            Home 7:30

  • Homecoming Oct 13
  • Pink Out Oct 27
  • Senior Night Nov 3

 

