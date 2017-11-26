12 Days Of Christmas - KBEC 1390

Registration for the 12 Days of Christmas contest starts on November 27th!
KBEC would like to encourage you to register for the “12 Days Of Christmas” contest! Visit each of our participating retailers BEFORE the day of their drawing and register to win a $100 gift certificate to that store! Every entry will be entered into our grand prize drawing on December 22nd! The grand prize this year is a $1100 prize package that contains 11 $100 gift certificates for each one of our participating retailers. Once you’ve entered into the contest, stay tuned for the grand prize drawing of $1100 worth of gift certificates to be drawn on December 22nd at 4:30pm. You must be listening to win. You’ll have 5 minutes to call. If we have no winner, we draw another name and keep going. Get by each of these retailers and get registered!
We are sweetening the deal this year, not only will the grand prize winner get 11 $100 gift cards from each of the merchants they will also receive an 8ft large stocking filled with Toys appropriate for Children 4-10 yrs. old!
Links below can provide directions to each of the retailers. Please note the date of their drawings are also in BOLD
Ark Country Store
502 W Main St
Midlothian
469-612-5050
or
209 Hwy 77
Waxahachie
972-937-8860
December 7th drawing!
Red Barn Flea Market
214-546-8021
Waxahachie
December 8th drawing!
The Jewelry Box
104 W Belt Line Rd
Cedar Hill
972-291-0223
December 11th drawing!
Metal Mart
7200 N IH 35 E
972-576-0606
Waxahachie
December 12th drawing!
Access Self Storage
3404 IH35 E
214-742-9499
Lancaster
December 13th drawing!
B&C Parts and Supply
201 S Kaufman St
972-875-8255
Ennis
December 14th drawing!
TX Cryoworks
469-655-8925
Waxahachie
December 15th drawing!
Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration
1316 W Main Street
Waxahachie
972-938-2708
December 18th drawing!
Creme de la Creme
( entrance to Lone Star Cowboy Church)
469-552-6829
December 19th drawing!
Direct Service Company
6850 N I-35
972-617-977
Waxahachie
December 20th drawing!
Waxahachie Nissan
972-825-4500
Waxahachie
December 21st drawing!