12 Days Of Christmas - KBEC 1390

Registration for the 12 Days of Christmas contest starts on November 27th!

KBEC would like to encourage you to register for the “12 Days Of Christmas” contest! Visit each of our participating retailers BEFORE the day of their drawing and register to win a $100 gift certificate to that store! Every entry will be entered into our grand prize drawing on December 22nd! The grand prize this year is a $1100 prize package that contains 11 $100 gift certificates for each one of our participating retailers. Once you’ve entered into the contest, stay tuned for the grand prize drawing of $1100 worth of gift certificates to be drawn on December 22nd at 4:30pm. You must be listening to win. You’ll have 5 minutes to call. If we have no winner, we draw another name and keep going. Get by each of these retailers and get registered!

We are sweetening the deal this year, not only will the grand prize winner get 11 $100 gift cards from each of the merchants they will also receive an 8ft large stocking filled with Toys appropriate for Children 4-10 yrs. old!

Links below can provide directions to each of the retailers. Please note the date of their drawings are also in BOLD

Ark Country Store

502 W Main St

Midlothian

469-612-5050

or

209 Hwy 77

Waxahachie

972-937-8860

December 7th drawing!

Red Barn Flea Market

305 W Madison

214-546-8021

Waxahachie

December 8th drawing!

The Jewelry Box

104 W Belt Line Rd

Cedar Hill

972-291-0223

December 11th drawing!

Metal Mart

7200 N IH 35 E

972-576-0606

Waxahachie

December 12th drawing!

Access Self Storage

3404 IH35 E

214-742-9499

Lancaster

December 13th drawing!

B&C Parts and Supply

201 S Kaufman St

972-875-8255

Ennis

December 14th drawing!

TX Cryoworks

110 Park Place Ct Ste 101

469-655-8925

Waxahachie

December 15th drawing!

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

1316 W Main Street

Waxahachie

972-938-2708

December 18th drawing!

Creme de la Creme

1011 East Ovilla Rd

( entrance to Lone Star Cowboy Church)

469-552-6829

December 19th drawing!

Direct Service Company

6850 N I-35

972-617-977

Waxahachie

December 20th drawing!

Waxahachie Nissan

1800 W Hwy 287 Bypass

972-825-4500

Waxahachie

December 21st drawing!



